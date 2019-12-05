Governor's gate locked; enters through officials' gate

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, on Thursday, had to wait in front of the locked Gate-3 of the state Assembly, designated for the Governor.

Later he entered the Assembly premises through Gate- 4, which is meant for media persons and officials. The incident, he said, has put the country's democratic history to "shame".

"Why is the gate closed? Despite my prior intimation, the gate is closed. The Assembly being adjourned does not mean it is closed," the Governor told the reporters.

According to Assembly norms, Gate-3 is designated for the governor's entry and exit.

Dhankhar, on Wednesday, had written to the West Bengal assembly speaker Biman Banerjee expressing his desire to look into its facilities and also visit the library.

The speaker had abruptly adjourned the House for two days till December 5, as the bills which were scheduled to be placed could not be tabled, as they were yet to receive the nod of the Governor, the speaker had said in the Assembly on Tuesday.