Gunbattle near Odisha's Rourkela; two arrested, AK-47 rifle, other firearms seized

PTI
PTI, Rourkela,
  • Jun 25 2022, 21:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2022, 21:28 ist

A gunfight broke out between Odisha Police and two persons near Rourkela on Saturday, resulting in their arrests and seizure of an AK-47 rifle and other firearms from their possession, a senior officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the duo in Relhatu forest in Chandiposh Police Station area, following which they opened fire in a bid to escape from the spot and the law enforcers retaliated, ensuing a 20-minute exchange of fire in which one of them received bullet injuries on his leg, Rourkela Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Bhamu said.

"The arrested duo have been identified as Biswajeet Sahoo and Tuchu Enduar, residents of neigbouring Jharkhand. The injured has been admitted to Rourkela Government Hospital for treatment. We have seized an AK-47 rifle, a 9mm pistol, a country-made single-shooter gun, 20 cartridges and a car," he said.

Police are investigating whether the duo has links with any Maoist outfit or Jharkhand-based People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI).

Police sources said that mine owners, industrialists and other businessmen along the Odisha-Jharkhand border were receiving extortion threats from an unknown group for several weeks.

