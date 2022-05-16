Corruption probe launched against Jharkhand politicians

High-level probe on against Jharkhand politicians, officers linked to corruption : Choubey

He claimed that the Centre has reports of rampant loot and corruption in two-and-half years in Jharkhand since the JMM dispensation came to power

PTI
PTI,
  • May 16 2022, 19:18 ist
  • updated: May 16 2022, 19:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey Monday said a high-level investigation is on against several politicians and government officers who are allegedly linked to corruption in Jharkhand and the Centre will continue its "jihad" against such acts wherever required.

He claimed that the Centre has reports of rampant loot and corruption in two-and-half years in Jharkhand since the JMM dispensation came to power. Several officers and politicians have been reported to be indulging in corrupt practices in the state and the Centre is keeping a vigil on them, he told reporters.

"Welfare and development funds meant for development is public money. If anyone tries to accumulate it and put it in their pockets, he/she will be sent behind the bars," the central minister asserted. Those involved in corruption will be identified soon and action will be initiated against them, Choubey the union minister of state for consumer affairs, food, public distribution and environment told reporters here. after paying his obeisance at the famed Chhinamastika temple at Rajrappa.

Choubey's assertions come close on the heels of the arrest of Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to alleged embezzlement of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme funds in Khunti and other suspicious financial transactions. He said, the Narendra Modi government is in power for the last eight years but not a single corruption charge has been labelled against it.

"The Modi government will launch Jihad against corruption wherever it is required". Answering a question, Choubey said there will be no delay in giving the nod to coal companies for mining if the projects do not affect environment and ecological balance. "We tranfer forest land for mining activities following recommendations from the state governments concerned, which should be environment friendly," Choubey added.

Jharkhand
Corruption
India News
Ashwini Kumar Choubey

