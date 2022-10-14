I-T raids on premises of JD(U) national president's close aide in Patna

I-T raids premises of JD(U) national president's aide

  Oct 14 2022, 14:18 ist
The officials were conducting raids in 31 places belonging to Gabbu Singh and his employees. Credit: iStock Photo

The Income Tax department on Friday conducted raids at multiple locations belonging to two prominent private developers in Bihar.

The two builders have strong connections with JD(U) leaders, including the party's national president, Lalan Singh.

Gabbu Singh, who is said to be close to Lalan Singh, is facing charges of hiding sources of earnings before the department. The officials were conducting raids in 31 places belonging to Gabbu Singh and his employees.

Besides him, the department is also conducting raids in the properties of another builder, Arvind Singh. He also has a close link with Lalan Singh. The official raided his flat in Shakuntala apartment located in Patel Nagar in Patna.

Sources said that Lalan Singh has been in the target list of BJP ever since JD(U) formed the government in Bihar with the help of Mahagathbandhan and raids on the builders could be the reason for it.

The income tax department has not disclosed the articles recovered from their properties so far.

