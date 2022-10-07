IED explosion outside ex-MLA's residence in Manipur

Locals claimed that the IED went off shortly after former MLA Kh Loken Singh was seen entering his residence

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • Oct 07 2022, 12:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2022, 12:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A medium-intensity IED exploded outside the residence of former MLA Kh Loken Singh in Imphal West district, partially damaging the gate, along with a street lamp next to it and a portion of the road, the police said.

Soon after the explosion on Thursday evening in Kwakeithel Takhellambam Leikai area, teams of Manipur Police and bomb experts arrived at the scene and conducted an inquiry.

No arrest has been made in connection with the incident thus far.

Local people claimed that the IED went off shortly after Singh was seen entering his residence.

Singh, who had unsuccessfully contested assembly elections earlier this year from Sagolband seat on a JD(U) ticket, told reporters that he had no enmity with anybody and demanded an immediate probe into the matter.

No one has so far claimed responsibility for the blast.

Manipur
India News
IED
Terrorism
Crime

