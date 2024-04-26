Lok Sabha elections 2024: India begins voting in second phase as Modi vs Rahul campaign heats up

Rahul Gandhi in the fray

"We spoke to you, we heard what was on your mind and drafted a revolutionary manifesto," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a video message on the eve of the vote. "This has been drafted by the Congress party but it is your voice."

Gandhi, former Congress president and the face of the party, is among the 1200 candidates in the fray on Friday.

He is seeking re-election from Wayanad in Kerala and faces Annie Raja of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and BJP's K. Surendran, among others, in the Left Front-ruled state.

In 2019, Gandhi defeated the CPI candidate by more than 400,000 votes, the highest margin in Kerala, although he lost his second seat to BJP in the family bastion of Amethi in north India. India allows a candidate to contest from more than one seat but they can retain only one if they win from more.

Congress slumped to a historic low when it was swept out of power by BJP in 2014 and won its second-lowest number of 52 seats in 2019, with Kerala contributing the highest of 15.

The party is also expected to do better in Karnataka where it won just one of 28 seats in 2019 but gained strength and defeated BJP in state elections last year.

It is still seen to be struggling nationally as bickering within the opposition alliance it leads and graft cases against some leaders has hobbled its challenge to Modi.

The Election Commission and political parties have been worried about voter turnout due to the summer heat and wedding season in some parts of the country with turnout falling to around 65 per cent in the first phase from nearly 70 per cent in 2019.

The poll panel has increased appeals for voter participation since, asking them to "vote with responsibility and pride".