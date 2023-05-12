IIT-Kharagpur develops health database software for Varanasi's RK Mission

IIT-KGP develops health database software 'Matri Seva'

The software is accessible to all the centres of the institute and is hosted in a Microsoft Cloud-based server

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • May 12 2023, 07:31 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 07:31 ist
Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. Credit: Special Arrangement

A health database software, Matri Seva, has been developed by Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) to deal with patient-particulars and database. 

The software will cater to Vivek Sanjivani (VS), an initiative for healthcare and education of the Ramakrishna Mission Home of Service, Varanasi (Luxa), the institute shared on Thursday. VS, a virtual alternative to in-person doctor’s visit, offers telemedicine solutions in real-time.

To be used for primary and mental health care, for follow-up visits, for managing chronic-disease conditions and medications, health education and clinical services, the software is accessible to all the centres of the institute, and is hosted in a Microsoft Cloud-based server. 

“Matri Seva is an extension of services of the existing telemedicine system iMedixcare dedicated to the service of the community that Vivek Sanjivani initiated for the underprivileged,” Jayanta Mukhopadhyay, the lead researcher of the open source telemedicine software iMediXcare, IIT-KGP, said. 

The iMediXcare is an open-source version, an expansion of iMediX – the telemedicine system launched by the institute’s computer and science department in October, 2020. The iMediX caters to IIT students, staff at the campus.

The Vivek Sanjivani initiative offers telemedicine services through six stationary units, and six mobile units, and covers mother-child, primary healthcare, adolescence healthcare, community mental healthcare, eye check-up, general movement assessment in neonates and infants and distribution of nutritional food supplements in three districts including one aspirational district of eastern Uttar Pradesh and one aspirational district of Uttarakhand, an IIT release stated.

