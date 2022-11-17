I'm a CM, not someone who'd flee nation, says Hemant Soren ahead of ED questioning

I'm not someone who'd flee nation: Soren on ED summons

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 17 2022, 11:32 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 11:37 ist
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Credit: PTI Photo

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said that all allegations against him in the illegal mining case are "far-fetched."

Soren, addressing the media before leaving for the ED office for the questioning in the case, said, "I feel agencies should come to a concrete conclusion only after a detailed probe. I'm a CM, the manner in which summoning is being done makes it look like we're people who flee the country."

He added that such actions create uncertainty in state. "It can be called a conspiracy to destabilise the government. This submarine of conspiracy didn't have strength to rise out ot water," he said.

Earlier, he had alleged that conspirators are hell-bent to overthrow the current government of the state because "they know that we will strengthen tribals so much that those coming from outside will be thrown out."

More to follow...

Jharkhand
Hemant Soren
Enforcement Directorate
India News

