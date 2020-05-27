In attempt to politically disturb me, BJP is harming West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention regarding the “irresponsible and whimsical” act of Railways in sending Shramik Special trains to the state almost on a daily basis.

The Chief Minister also said that that she has come to know that 36 Shramik Special trains were sent from Maharashtra to West Bengal without prior intimation to her government. Banerjee asked whether the Centre will take responsibility if this results into a major spike in COVID-19 cases in Bengal.

“Many among those who are coming from other states are infected with the virus. How will we screen so many people at the time… I urge the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to intervene in such a situation,” said Banerjee. She was speaking at a meeting with government officials at the state Secretariat.

Banerjee said that the state government’s infrastructure is already under severe pressure due to the dual crisis of COVID-19 and cyclone Amphan, adding that in such a situation if a huge number of migrant workers are sent back to the state how it will be possible to quarantine them.

“We don’t have the infrastructure to quarantine such huge number of people at once. Does the Centre has the capacity?” asked Banerjee.

Alleging that the Railways is acting as per its its “own whims” with regard to sending Shramik Special trains to Bengal and is not consulting the state government, Banerjee said that this is not the right time for politics. She further alleged that BJP in its bid to disturb her politically, is ending up putting West Bengal in danger.

“I can’t understand why they (BJP) in order to politically disturb me, is harming Bengal. We are facing the twin challenge of COVID-19 and Amphan. Is this a time for politics?” said Banerjee.

She also said that those returning from states which are severely affected by the COVID-19 infection such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Delhi will have to go for a 14 day institutional quarantine.