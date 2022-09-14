Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi suspended from Assam Assembly for 'disrupting proceedings'

Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi was Wednesday suspended for the duration of the Question Hour by Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary for “disrupting proceedings”.
Gogoi was taken out of the House by two marshals.
The Sivasagar legislator had wanted to ask a supplementary question pertaining to the Education Department, which the Speaker disallowed.
The MLA alleged that his voice was being stifled, to which Daimary took umbrage and ordered his suspension for the rest of the Question Hour.
"The rules of 'andolan' (protest) cannot be allowed inside the House. It has its own set of rules," the Speaker asserted.
