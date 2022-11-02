India carries out maiden flight-test of ballistic missile defence interceptor

In a significant move, India on Wednesday successfully conducted the maiden flight-test of phase-II ballistic missile defence interceptor AD-1 missile off Odisha coast.
The Defence Ministry said the flight-test was carried out with participation of all ballistic missile defence (BMD) weapon system elements located at different geographical locations.
"Defence Research & Development Organisation conducted a successful maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) interceptor AD-1 missile with large kill altitude bracket from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on November 2," the ministry said.
#DRDOUpdates | DRDO conducts successful maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence interceptor off Odisha coast@PMOIndia @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD https://t.co/R8ZYoCyMZ8 pic.twitter.com/hHYOvYNinz
— DRDO (@DRDO_India) November 2, 2022
The ministry said AD-1 is a long-range interceptor missile designed for both "low exo-atmospheric" and "endo-atmospheric" interception of long-range ballistic missiles as well as aircraft.
It is propelled by a two-stage solid motor and equipped with indigenously-developed advanced control system, navigation and guidance algorithm to precisely guide the vehicle to the target, it said.
