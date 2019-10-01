India-China border personnel meet, discuss Arunachal

Three border personnel meetings between India and Chinese forces on Tuesday resolved to strengthen friendship and maintain peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, a state which China has often claimed to be part of its Tibetan region.

The meetings were held at Nathu La, Bum La and Kibithu in Arunachal Pradesh, situated at over 4,000 metres above mean sea level, to celebrate Chinese National Day.

Public relations officer (defence), Lt. Col. P. Khongsai based in Guwahati said the delegations of both the countries interacted with each other in an environment of amity and friendship. "During the interaction, the participants reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen friendship and maintain peace and tranquillity along the LAC. The delegations parted amidst feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations along the LAC."

The events commenced with the hoisting of national flags and rendition of the national anthems of both the nations which were followed by a ceremonial welcome address by the respective delegation leaders. The function involved extension of greetings, exchange of mementos and display of cultural programmes. The proceedings reflected a mutual desire to maintain an environment of peace and tranquillity along the LAC which is a prerequisite for good relations between both the nations, Khongsai said in a statement.

Army meets Arunachal Governor

Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Command met Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Brig (Dr) B D Mishra (Retd) at Raj Bhawan in Itanagar on Tuesday and discussed issues related to border security and infrastructure. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, chief secretary, director general of police, Air Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Air Command and other senior army officers attended the meeting, Khongsai said.