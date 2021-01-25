Indian, Chinese troops engaged in 'minor face-off' at Naku La pass in Sikkim last week; matter resolved now

After an uneasy calm lasting for a few months, tensions have flared up again on the disputed Sino-Indian border with the involvement of Indian and Chinese troops in a physical brawl along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) last week near Naku La area in Sikkim.

“There was a minor face-off at Naku La area of North Sikkim on January 20, 2021, and the same was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols,” Indian Army sources said.

The clarifications from the Army headquarters came following media queries on a face-off between the Indian Army and Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops in the Sikkim sector.

The clash in the eastern sector happened days before the ninth round of Corps Commander-level talks on the eastern Ladakh between the Indian Army and Chinese PLA troops with the aim of resolving the LAC crisis that was simmering for the past nine months.

Even though the ninth round of discussions at Moldo continued for more than 15 hours in a positive and cordial atmosphere, there was no resolution with the Indian side sticking to its core demand of disengagement and de-escalation punctuated by verification.

Earlier this month, Indian Army chief Gen M M Naravane stated that Indian armed forces would hold on to their positions in eastern Ladakh including those overlooking the Moldo Garrison as long as it took for the two nations to resolve the Sino-Indian border crisis following a principle of “mutual and equal security.”

The Army Chief also stated that there was no thinning of troops at the friction points on the LAC but both countries withdrew some of the troops from the depth areas and adequate arrangements were made to stay put on the icy heights withstanding the harsh winter.

The Army headquarters, however, underplayed the fresh incident at north Sikkim. “Media is requested to refrain from overplaying or exaggerating reports which are factually incorrect,” it observed.