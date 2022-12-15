Indian Museum, Park Street bookstore to host Kolkata Lit Fest

Over 100 littérateurs, including American novelist Alice Walker, will take part in the three-day Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival, which will begin on January 12.

The Indian Museum, the country's oldest, and the 100-year-old iconic Oxford Book Store in Park Street will host the festival this season.

Poets Jerry Pinto and Jeet Thayil, columnist Vir Sanghvi, author Shobhaa De, museum curator Alka Pande and author Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan are among those who will be speaking at the festival.

The sessions will also see the participation of filmmakers Onir and Muzaffar Ali, actors Arunoday Singh and Divya Dutta, chef and author Karen Anand, French choreographer Annette Leday and writer Christopher Kloeble, a statement said.

The literary meet will have sessions on inclusiveness and discussions focusing on women, Dalit and LGBTQ+ writing, among others.

It will also host a tribute to writer Nabaneeta Dev Sen, besides a celebration of Mrinal Sen's films.

Indian Museum director Arijit Dutta Choudhury said, "The primary focus behind organising this event is to encourage and strengthen the mental and cultural spirit of our visitors, and to promote Indian culture."