Indian Museum, Park Street bookstore to host KLF

Indian Museum, Park Street bookstore to host Kolkata Lit Fest

The literary meet will have sessions on inclusiveness and discussions focusing on women, Dalit and LGBTQ+ writing, among others

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Dec 15 2022, 12:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2022, 12:14 ist
Author Shobhaa De is among those who will speak at the Kolkata Literary Festival. Credit: PTI Photo

Over 100 littérateurs, including American novelist Alice Walker, will take part in the three-day Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival, which will begin on January 12.

The Indian Museum, the country's oldest, and the 100-year-old iconic Oxford Book Store in Park Street will host the festival this season.

Read | A tradition of literary festivals

Poets Jerry Pinto and Jeet Thayil, columnist Vir Sanghvi, author Shobhaa De, museum curator Alka Pande and author Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan are among those who will be speaking at the festival.

The sessions will also see the participation of filmmakers Onir and Muzaffar Ali, actors Arunoday Singh and Divya Dutta, chef and author Karen Anand, French choreographer Annette Leday and writer Christopher Kloeble, a statement said.

The literary meet will have sessions on inclusiveness and discussions focusing on women, Dalit and LGBTQ+ writing, among others.

It will also host a tribute to writer Nabaneeta Dev Sen, besides a celebration of Mrinal Sen's films.

Indian Museum director Arijit Dutta Choudhury said, "The primary focus behind organising this event is to encourage and strengthen the mental and cultural spirit of our visitors, and to promote Indian culture."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kolkata
Literary festival
Arts & Culture
India News

What's Brewing

End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art

End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art

Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve

Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve

Hosapete, Bidar to turn green with floating solar parks

Hosapete, Bidar to turn green with floating solar parks

'RRR' nominated for 5 Critics Choice Awards

'RRR' nominated for 5 Critics Choice Awards

Dream of WC final is over but Moroccans hail heroes

Dream of WC final is over but Moroccans hail heroes

DH Toon | Using data for 'public good'

DH Toon | Using data for 'public good'

Peru declares nationwide state of emergency

Peru declares nationwide state of emergency

 