Investors coming to West Bengal to get full government support: WBIDC

Investors willing to come to West Bengal for setting up industry will have all support from the state government, Rajiva Sinha, chairman of West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) has stated.

Sinha led a delegation of senior state officials and gave assurance to industry representatives from different sectors in a state event held in New Delhi on Friday to promote the upcoming Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS). He extended the state government’s invitation to industry members for the BGBS, which scheduled to take place on April 21 & 22. The event in New Delhi witnessed participation of over 200 members. Meetings with diplomats from different countries also took place.

"The state is in the process of establishing a deep sea port. This could be a great opportunity for industrial units in the region, as the port on completion will facilitate overseas trade," Sinha said, adding that the state has a strong potential for developing as a gateway to the East and the Northeast. Premier institutions like IIT, IIM, and two international airports are also located in the region, he said.

Sinha stated that the state has the ability to absorb fluctuations in the economy, and this was evident when Bengal became the first state to register growth during the pandemic. The tax revenues have increased, and there’s higher capital expenditure in infrastructure, besides in agriculture and allied and social sectors.

The state is also offering a policy environment that encourages newer educational and healthcare institutions in public-private partnership.

Sinha added that the state government’s efforts in the direction of the ease of doing business precede setting up of rankings that reflect such initiatives. Consequently, complexities have been diminished in the regulatory framework, and compliances have been reduced. The culture of strikes and lockouts is now almost non-existent.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is ready to partner with the state for it to further transform into a business friendly state. It could facilitate transformation by setting up centres of excellence in sectors like green energy solutions, electric vehicles, food and agriculture, and logistics in the state.

The state’s official delegation led by Sinha also had Manish Jain, principal secretary, department of higher education; Barun Ray, principal secretary, department of labour; Sanjiv Paul, chairman, CII (eastern region); Sanjay Budhia, co-chairman, CII national committee on Exim; Prashant Sharma, chairman, CII West Bengal State Council; Sucharita Basu, vice chairman, CII West Bengal State Council; and Mehul Mohanka, co-chairman, CII national mining committee.

Watch latest videos by DH here: