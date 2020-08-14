Jadavpur University students make electronic mask

Jadavpur University students make electronic mask that combats virus

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Aug 14 2020, 15:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2020, 15:45 ist
A man wearing a protective face mask cools off next to a public fountain, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak. Representative Photo. Credit: Reuters

Students of Jadavpur University have made an electronic mask which will be able to annihilate any virus in close proximity to the person wearing it, an official said.

The design of the mask, made by the Instrumentation department, has been readied but production will be made only after the approval of concerned authorities of government, a senior university official, associated with the project, said.

The electromagnetic field created by the mask will annihilate any virus, including SARS-2, which comes in the striking distance of the person wearing it, the official said.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

"The mask is self-chargeable," he said.

The mask will certainly be more effective than the three-layer surgical masks currently available in the market, he said.

"The design has been made ready. But we need to take it forward. We need to build a prototype after getting consent from an organisation like ICMR. We will then formally think about taking the concept to manufacturers of medical products," Pro-Vice Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya said.

Pricing and other things can come after this process is over, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jadavpur University
West Bengal
Coronavirus
COVID-19
masks

What's Brewing

Japan war orphans tell of pain, recovery

Japan war orphans tell of pain, recovery

‘Terror Crocodile’ the size of a bus fed on dinosaurs

‘Terror Crocodile’ the size of a bus fed on dinosaurs

The Lead: The Kashmiri Shikara rows alone in Dal Lake

The Lead: The Kashmiri Shikara rows alone in Dal Lake

Kamala Harris, who could be US President one day

Kamala Harris, who could be US President one day

 