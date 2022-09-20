Jagdanand Singh re-elected RJD's Bihar president

Veteran leader Jagdanand Singh was re-elected unopposed as the president of the ruling RJD's Bihar unit for the second consecutive term on Tuesday.

Singh, considered close to party chief Lalu Prasad, was the only one to file his nomination for the post, said Tanveer Hasan, the returning officer of the election.

"Tuesday was the last date for the withdrawal of the nomination. Since Singh did not withdraw his nomination, he was declared elected unopposed as president of the party's state unit," he said.

Singh became the RJD state president in November 2019. He is known for his strict routine and discipline. He had made many changes in the party office situated on Beerchand Patel Path, which had irked several leaders, including Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap.

Before Singh, Ram Chandra Purbey was the party's state president for nearly a decade.