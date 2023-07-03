Jharkhand: 27-yr-old shot dead, gang rivalry suspected

Jharkhand: 27-year-old shot dead in Adityapur, gang rivalry over drugs peddling suspected

The victim, Firoz Ansari, was shot in the chest and stomach near his house, police said.

PTI
PTI, Seraikela,
  • Jul 03 2023, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 15:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A 27-year-old man was shot dead in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened in Muslim Bustee in Adityapur police station area on Sunday night, they said.

The victim, Firoz Ansari, was shot in the chest and stomach near his house, they added.

Read | Three arrested for allegedly raping minor visiting Jagannath fair in Ranchi's Dhurva

He was taken to the Tata Main Hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Firoz, an electrician, was allegedly involved in brown sugar peddling, they said.

It is suspected that the incident is the outcome of gang rivalry over drugs trade in the area, police said.

Superintendent of Police Anand Prakash visited the spot on Monday and spoke to the officers there.

A contingent of police was deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jharkhand
India News
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Was concerned about fitness at Lausanne: Neeraj Chopra

Was concerned about fitness at Lausanne: Neeraj Chopra

FIFA Women's WC 2023: Guide to each group

FIFA Women's WC 2023: Guide to each group

How to stop sweating so much: Study

How to stop sweating so much: Study

Allu Arjun,Trivikram join hands for 4th time

Allu Arjun,Trivikram join hands for 4th time

France's wildfires ignite debate over future of forests

France's wildfires ignite debate over future of forests

Captains play down Bairstow stumping controversy

Captains play down Bairstow stumping controversy

Farmers attribute soaring tomato prices to virus

Farmers attribute soaring tomato prices to virus

 