Jharkhand horror: Tribal maid working at BJP leader's house thrashed, made to lick urine

Sunita, the maid was not able to stand on her own as she was locked in a room, and was not even provided food and water

IANS
IANS, Ranchi,
  • Aug 31 2022, 08:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2022, 08:30 ist
A maid working at BJP leader Seema Patra's house, suffered dozens of injuries on her body after she was allegedly burnt with a hot pan by her owner.

The teeth of the victim identified as Sunita were also broken with an iron rod. Sunita was not able to stand on her own as she was locked in a room, and was not even provided food and water. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at RIMS, Ranchi.

On the information of an officer of the Personnel Department of Jharkhand Government, Ranchi Police freed her from the BJP leader's residence in Ashoknagar, Ranchi, on August 22. However, Seema Patra, who is also the wife of retired IAS officer from Jharkhand, Maheshwar Patra, is yet to be arrested.

Hailing from the tribal community, Sunita is a native of a village in Gumla. About 10 years ago, she was brought to work as a maid in the house of retired IAS Maheshwar Patra and BJP leader Seema Patra. Later she was sent to Delhi with her daughter Vatsala Patra. After her transfer from Delhi, Sunita came back to Ranchi at Seema Patra's house. She was always harassed while working there and when she asked for permission to go home, she was beaten up and locked in the room.

She was burnt with a hot pan multiple times. Due to continuous thrashing, she was so incapacitated that she could not walk. If Sunita's urine accidentally went out of the room, she had to clean it by licking it with her mouth.

When Vivek Baski, a personnel department officer, got information about the atrocities that Sunita was facing, he complained to the Deputy Commissioner, Rahul Kumar Sinha, following which Sunita was freed. On the complaint of Vivek Baski, an FIR was registered at Argora police station in Ranchi. Argora police station in-charge said that if Sunita's condition improves, her statement will be recorded in the court under Section 164 of the IPC.

