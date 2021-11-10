Kolkata-bound Air India flight makes emergency landing in Assam's Silchar airport

An Air India flight with 144 passengers on board had to make an emergency landing at Silchar airport in South Assam after the pilot detected a technical snag few minutes after take off for Kolkata on Wednesday morning.

The flight had landed at Silchar from Kolkata at 7.10 am and it took off for Kolkata again at 7.52 am.

"Immediately after taking off, the pilot of flight AI754 detected a technical snag. The pilot returned to Silchar airport and safely landed at 8.13 am and parked at Bay no. 3. All the passengers and crew deboarded from the aircraft safely," director of Silchar airport, P.K Gorai said in a statement.

He said the passengers were intimated about the technical fault and cancellation of the flight. Airport director ensured that all stranded passengers are served refreshment. Airlines have been instructed to ensure smooth cancellation/rescheduling of tickets and to provide all necessary support to passengers, said the statement.

