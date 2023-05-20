Lalu returns to Patna from Delhi

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad, who went to Delhi earlier this week, returned to Patna late Saturday evening.
He was accompanied by his wife Rabri Devi, a former Bihar chief minister herself, who was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the land for jobs scam a couple of days ago.
The ailing septuagenarian emerged from the airport in a wheelchair, with a mask on his face.
Reporters who made a dash towards him, hoping for some news bites, were thwarted by security personnel.
The elderly couple proceeded towards their car and drove straight to 10, Circular Road, the bungalow allotted to Rabri Devi.
Prasad, who has been convicted in a number of fodder scam cases, pertaining to the period when he was undivided Bihar's chief minister, is out on bail.
Embroiled in land for jobs scam that pertains to his tenure as the railway minister, the RJD supremo had undergone a kidney transplant in Singapore last year.
