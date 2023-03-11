Land-for-jobs 'scam': CBI summons Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav for questioning

The CBI has summoned Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav to appear for questioning in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam on Saturday, officials said.
Yadav was earlier called for questioning on March 4 but he had not appeared before the CBI sleuths, following which a fresh date was given for Saturday, they said.
Also Read: ED made my pregnant daughter-in-law sit for 15 hours: Lalu Prasad after raids
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader was asked to appear for questioning on Saturday forenoon but he is yet to arrive at the headquarters of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) here, they said.
The federal agency recently questioned RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi in Delhi and Patna respectively.
The case pertains to people allegedly given employment in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family and its associates, the officials said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Crocodile's immunity to fungal infections might help us
Bengaluru: When transit corridors turn unaffordable
Whackyverse | Plane truth
Black is back, now as a summer shade
Kerala village sets model to beat ground water scarcity
In a first since 1961, the Oscars carpet won't be red
'Kim Kardashian of cats': Gacek draws people to Poland
Man lynched on suspicion of carrying beef in Bihar
SRK's action scene from 'Jawan' leaked, fans go berserk