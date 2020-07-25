Leave the Naga food habit alone: NSCN (IM) on ban on dog meat

Slamming Nagaland government's ban on consumption of dog meat, rebel group NSCN (IM) said the Nagas and their food habits should be left alone without any restriction or interference.

"The question that arises is what is the urgency to ban dog meat without taking into consideration the culture of the indigenous Naga people?” Nowhere the Nagas share something common with the mainland Indians. In as much as facial structure is different, so is the food habits. Thus, racially or ethnically, Nagas and Indians are nowhere near to share anything similar. Our origin of civilization is also different. Whether we belong to a backward civilization or advanced civilization it does not matter. Nagas are proud of their rich culture and traditions. Let no force on earth impose alien culture on the Naga people. Leave us alone as we have been for decades. Leave the Naga food habit alone," NSCN (IM) said in a statement on Friday evening.

Nagaland cabinet on July 4 imposed a ban on both sale and transportation of dog meat under the Food Safety and Standards Act 1996 and Food Safety and Standards Regulation 2011. Anyone found involved in sales, transportation and consumption in restaurants would face action under sections of Cruelty to Animals Act and IPC.

Sale and consumption of dog meat is prevalent in Nagaland, Mizoram and parts of Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. In March this year Mizoram banned the same but Nagaland did not pay much heed to animal rights activists' long demand to do so. But the state cabinet imposed the ban after Maneka Gandhi's recent letter to Nagaland government. Gandhi's letter came after a photograph of dogs being "brutally killed" was shared in social media leaving animal rights activists angry.

But NSCN (IM), the rebel group which is in a ceasefire with the government since 1997 said the ban was against one's natural freedom of choice of food.

"Since time immemorial dog is bred for different purposes like hunting, pet, house guard and for food. These has become the cultural traits of Nagas as far as keeping a dog is concerned. The Nagas are equally concerned over cruelty to any kind of animal. But to force us to stop eating dog meat on the ground of cruelty to animals is not acceptable to us. What about other animals or birds? What to eat and what not to eat is not anybody’s business to enforce or decide. This is against the natural freedom of choice of food. Our kitchen menu is of the owner’s choice and not something to come from any authority. Today is dog meat ban. What next tomorrow?" the statement said.