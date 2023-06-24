Left Front presents its promises for Bengal’s rural polls

While leading political opponents are busy confronting each other on issues concerning rural polls, the Left in Bengal has pitched before the voters its promises as “alternate programmes”, it intends to deliver, if its candidates are voted to power in the upcoming panchayat elections.

The “Left Front’s appeal to the People of the State”, also being referred to as Left’s manifesto, while highlighting the issues concerning rural Bengal, has put forth its promises under nine themes – the panchayats will be people’s own institutions, revival of the education system, public health and panchayat, agriculture and farmers’ welfare, rural employment, social security, rural environment and forest conservation, communication system, and migrant workers.

The issues in rural Bengal find reflection in the manifesto, including land, migrant workers, rural jobs, and microfinancing.

Land acquisition is a sensitive issue in Bengal. The rural projects, including land acquisition or non-agricultural projects will involve the consent of at least 80 per cent of the people, the Left has proposed.

The implementation of rights laws concerning “jal-jangal-zameen” (water, forest, and land) figures among farmers’ welfare promises. The Left promises to abolish laws that confer proprietary rights of the government-held land on traders, companies or corporations.

The migrant workers are victims of exploitation by the brokers and the owners and have to work in insecure situations. They are not offered regular wages. The Left wants to offer insurance to all such workers and also intends to offer alternative job opportunities to workers returning back to the villages. A database of migrant workers from the villagers will be maintained at the Zila parishad office.

The rural job scheme is a hot issue in the current polls. The freeze of central funds for the scheme has left people without work in the villages, the ruling Trinamool Congress has repeatedly pointed this out.

Instead of the present 100-day rural jobs, as offered under the law concerned, the Left says it will continue to fight for 200 days of work, and for a daily wage rate of Rs 600. It also promises to take action against those involved in corruption in the rural job scheme.

The Left wants to recommence school hostels for students from the tribal and Scheduled Castes. There’s also a proposal to revive village libraries and to set up information technology centres for the youth.

Action will also be initiated against those who charge exorbitant interest rates in the microfinancing of self-help groups. There’s also a promise to make rural roads more suitable for vehicles, and to control road transportation fares the panchayats will compel the state government to initiate action, the “appeal” promises.