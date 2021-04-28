Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Assam

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Assam

The quake was at a depth of 10 km, with epicentre at 38 km northwest of Tezpur in North Assam

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 28 2021, 08:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2021, 08:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter Scale hit Sonitpur, Assam today at 7:51 am, the National Center for Seismology said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km, with epicentre at 38 km northwest of Tezpur in North Assam.

More details awaited

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Assam
Earthquake
India

Related videos

What's Brewing

Family loses two in four days to Covid-19

Family loses two in four days to Covid-19

Bannerghatta Biological Park seeks aid to feed animals

Bannerghatta Biological Park seeks aid to feed animals

'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere

'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere

DH Toon | Luckily people are fixated on crematoriums!

DH Toon | Luckily people are fixated on crematoriums!

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are fighting over the moon

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are fighting over the moon

This newborn will never get mom's hug

This newborn will never get mom's hug

Can you have alcohol after taking the Covid-19 jab?

Can you have alcohol after taking the Covid-19 jab?

'Kadha': The new welcome drink in times of Covid-19

'Kadha': The new welcome drink in times of Covid-19

 