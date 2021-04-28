Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Assam

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter Scale hit Sonitpur, Assam today at 7:51 am, the National Center for Seismology said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km, with epicentre at 38 km northwest of Tezpur in North Assam.
More details awaited
