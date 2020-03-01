Mamata Banerjee cannot stop us from granting citizenship to refugees: Home Minister Amit Shah in Kolkata

Challenging West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that she can do whatever she wants but she will not be able to stop the BJP government from granting citizenship to refugees.

“I want to tell you Mamata didi, whether you like it or not, you will not be able to stop us from granting citizenship to refugees living here for 70 years... Do whatever you want Mamata didi, you will not be able to stop us,” said Shah. He was addressing a BJP rally in Kolkata.

He further alleged that not only did the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo oppose CAA, also but incited riots and arson in Bengal in the name of anti-CAA protests.

“Modi ji brought CAA which will grant citizenship to crores of Bengalis. But Mamata didi opposed it. She orchestrated riots in Bengal. Trains were burnt,” said Shah.

Lashing out at the West Bengal Chief Minister on her home turf, Shah further said that Muslims in the country were being misled that they will lose their citizenship under the CAA.

Seeking to address the concerns of minority communities in Bengal, Shah said that they will never lose their citizenship.

“I want to tell all the minorities in West Bengal that you will never lose your citizenship because of CAA. CAA is a law for granting citizenship and not for taking it away,” said Shah.

“The refugees in Bengal faced the problem of not being granted citizenship. When Narendra Modi brought CAA Congress, Communists and Mamata opposed it in unison. They (the opposition) claimed that (with CAA) the Muslims of the country will lose their citizenship,” he added.

Shah also said that the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be built within a few months.

Claiming that BJP will come to power in Bengal with a thumping majority in the 2021 Assembly elections Shah said that the next Chief Minister of the state will be a son of the soil.

“No prince will be the next Chief Minister of Bengal but a grass-root leader, son of the soil will be the next Chief Minister,” said Shah.

Shah also assured that the Bharatiya Janata Party will form the next government in Bengal with two-third majority after the 2021 assembly polls.

"Aar Noi Anyay will be a major problem for Mamata," said Shah.

"Mamata didi goes to every village and asks 'Didi Ke Bolo,' they wonder what to answer. Today I have come here to tell you that don't sit quietly. Whenever Didi asks 'Didi Ke Bolo,' you say, 'Aar Noi Anyay', meaning, we will not tolerate this injustice," he said at the rally.

"Give Modi government five years and we will make the state 'Sonar Bangal'. Join the 'Aar Noi Anyai' campaign which we have launched today, and make this state, an atrocity free state, " he said.