Mamata Banerjee slams BJP over Chattisgarh Naxal attack

Lashing out at the BJP over the Saturday’s Naxal attack in Chattisgarh where 22 security personnel were killed, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the saffron party leaders were more interested in coming to power in the state than governing the country.

“They (BJP) leaders and their Union Ministers are coming to Bengal from Delhi and other states almost everyday. They are only concerned about the Assembly elections in Bengal and their Union Ministers are all here while so many security personnel were killed in the attack (by Naxals in Chattisgarh),” said Mamata. She was speaking at a rally at Chunchura in Hooghly district.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) gave indications of her national ambitions saying that after winning in the Assembly elections despite her injuries she will aim for coming to power at the Centre. She was referring to the alleged attack on her in Nandigram on March 10 during campaigning.

“Bengal will be ruled by its own people and not anyone from Gujarat. I am like a Royal Bengal Tiger and will not back down from anyone,” said Mamata.

Taking potshots at the BJP for fielding sitting MPs in the Assembly elections, the TMC supremo said that the reason behind the saffron party’s move was that it’s lack of suitable candidates.

She also said that the BJP does not have any base in Bengal and was fielding candidates who are “either borrowed from the TMC or the CPI(M).”

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to her as “Didi ...O...Didi” Mamata said that he does this almost every day.

"He does this almost everyday. I am least bothered about such things,” said Mamata. She questioned the Election Commission’s (EC) decision of holding the Assembly elections in the state eight phases asking would not it be judicious to hold the elections in three or four phases considering the pandemic situation.

“The West Bengal Assembly elections are being held in eight phases. What is the logic behind it? Would it not be judicious to hold it in three or four phases considering the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country,” said Mamata. She also said that the Covid-19 situation was better in Bengal than the rest of the country.