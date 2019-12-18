Mamata hits streets for third day against CAA

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hit the streets for the third consecutive day against the amended citizenship law and NRC.

TMC supremo Banerjee, along with her party colleagues, began a protest march from Howrah Maidan which will culminate at Dorina Crossing at Esplanade in the heart of Kolkata.

"We will never allow NRC and the amended Citizenship Act in Bengal. No one will be asked to leave the state. We believe in the coexistence of all religions, castes and creed. All of us are citizens of this country, no one can take that away from us," she said before commencing the march.