Mamata’s rally a flop show: Bengal BJP chief

Rubbishing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s allegations, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday dubbed her Martyr’s Day rally as flop show. Ghosh also refuted the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo’s charge of his party trying to poach TMC MLAs with the lure of money.

“It is clear to everyone, including the chief minister, that TMC’s rally today is flop show. As for her allegation of BJP trying to poach her MLAs with offers of Rs. 2 crore, let her reveal the MLAs name,” said Ghosh.

Ghosh also brushed aside Banerjee’s announcement to launch a movement against the BJP, demanding that their leaders return the black money to the public as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Banerjee’s proposed movement, demanding return of the black money is a move to counter BJP’s attack against TMC over cut money (bribe to access government schemes)

“The Chief Minister first came up with the term cut money and now people are spontaneously demanding that it be returned to them by TMC leaders. As an Opposition party in Bengal, BJP is just standing by the people,” said Ghosh.

Reacting to Banerjee’s demand of doing away with EVMs and bringing back ballot papers, Ghosh said that “BJP is neither for nor against EVMs. We succeeded in the elections where process was determined by the Election Commission.”