Mamata writes to Modi, seeks 20 lakh vaccine doses for state, central govt employees

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to provide at least 20 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine for inoculation of all state and central government employees.
Banerjee, in her letter, also said that the Centre's policies have "no room to accommodate the needs" of people who run greater risk of contracting the viral disease, including bankers, railway and airport employees, and those working in defence or coal sectors.
"In Bengal, we have taken steps to vaccinate a large section of frontline and electorally engaged employees across several sectors. We still need minimum 20 lakh doses to cover all employees," the chief minister wrote.
She requested Modi to make available adequate number of vaccines for personnel engaged in "priority sectors" without further delay.
