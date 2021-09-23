Bhabanipur bypoll: Man held for sharing communal texts

Man arrested for spreading communal messages through WhatsApp ahead of Bhabanipur bypoll

The arrest was made by the Kolkata Police's Cyber Crime Cell

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Sep 23 2021, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2021, 14:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A person was arrested from West Bengal's Birbhum district for allegedly spreading communally sensitive messages and obscene materials through WhatsApp groups, police said on Thursday.

The arrest was made by the Kolkata Police's Cyber Crime Cell on a complaint lodged by a resident of Kalighat, the area where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lives, they said.

"In the wake of the Bhabanipur bypoll, a number of WhatsApp groups was created. The admin of the groups, who was arrested, along with others used them to post communal messages. They also posted some obscene materials containing sexually explicit acts," a police officer said.

The accused is a resident of Charkal village in Nanoor and he was arrested on Wednesday night, police said.

A case was registered against him, they said. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

West Bengal
India News
WhatsApp
Kolkata
Mamata Banerjee

Related videos

What's Brewing

IPL 2021 | MI vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2021 | MI vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

Merkel in photos: From football fan to Trump tamer

Merkel in photos: From football fan to Trump tamer

In Pics | PM Modi receives warm welcome in the US

In Pics | PM Modi receives warm welcome in the US

Thriving Afghan music goes quiet under Taliban

Thriving Afghan music goes quiet under Taliban

Hamilton hopes to end frustrating pursuit of 100th win

Hamilton hopes to end frustrating pursuit of 100th win

Abhinav Bindra gifts Neeraj Chopra puppy named 'Tokyo'

Abhinav Bindra gifts Neeraj Chopra puppy named 'Tokyo'

 