Man kills friend over Rs 10 in West Bengal's Siliguri

Man kills friend over Rs 10 in West Bengal's Siliguri

Officers of Ashighar outpost of Siliguri Metro Police arrested Subrata and Ajay on Wednesday night, following which the case was cracked

PTI
PTI, Siliguri,
  • Dec 15 2022, 13:21 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2022, 13:21 ist
Representative image. Credit; iStock Photo

A 20-year-old man was bludgeoned to death with a rock in northern West Bengal's Siliguri allegedly by his friend over Rs 10, police said on Thursday.

The body of Ramprasad Saha was found in the Baikunthapur forest, they said.

During the investigation, it was found that Saha was an addict and used to visit the forest regularly to fulfil his need for substance abuse, police said.

He went to the forest on Monday with his friends Subrata Das, 22, and Ajay Roy, 24 -- all of whom are addicts, they said.

Also Read | 1.58 crore children in 10-17 age group addicted to substances, Govt tells Supreme Court

After getting high, Saha found he was out of money and then asked Subrata for Rs 10 to buy more drugs, they added.

Soon, a fight broke out and Subrata allegedly bludgeoned him to death with a stone, police said.

Officers of Ashighar outpost of Siliguri Metro Police arrested Subrata and Ajay on Wednesday night, following which the case was cracked, they said.

Police said they are examining the role of Ajay during the entire episode.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
West Bengal
murder
Crime

What's Brewing

End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art

End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art

Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve

Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve

Hosapete, Bidar to turn green with floating solar parks

Hosapete, Bidar to turn green with floating solar parks

'RRR' nominated for 5 Critics Choice Awards

'RRR' nominated for 5 Critics Choice Awards

Dream of WC final is over but Moroccans hail heroes

Dream of WC final is over but Moroccans hail heroes

DH Toon | Using data for 'public good'

DH Toon | Using data for 'public good'

Peru declares nationwide state of emergency

Peru declares nationwide state of emergency

 