Man tests positive, becomes MP's 27th COVID-19 case

Man tests positive, becomes Madhya Pradesh's 27th COVID-19 case

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Mar 27 2020, 19:25 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2020, 19:32 ist
Of the 27 who tested positive to the novel coronavirus in the state, two have died, officials said. (Credit: PTI Photo)

The number of COVID-19 patients in Madhya Pradesh reached 27 after a man tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, a state health official said.

He said the sample that returned positive was one of 14 sent for testing to AIIMS in Bhopal.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

The latest patient's details were being gathered, he added.

Of the 27 who tested positive to the novel coronavirus in the state, two have died, officials said.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Indore leads with 12 COVID-19 patients, followed by six from Jabalpur, three from Bhopal, two each from Shivpuri and Ujjain, and one each in Gwalior and Khandwa. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Madhya Pradesh
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

Virus test results in mins? Scientists doubt accuracy

Virus test results in mins? Scientists doubt accuracy

COVID-19 is last straw for Bengaluru's ailing toy shops

COVID-19 is last straw for Bengaluru's ailing toy shops

Indonesian volcano erupts, spews massive ash cloud

Indonesian volcano erupts, spews massive ash cloud

Homeless more worried about food than COVID-19

Homeless more worried about food than COVID-19

After exile, 'Ramayan' makes comeback

After exile, 'Ramayan' makes comeback

 