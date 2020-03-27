Man tests positive, becomes Madhya Pradesh's 27th COVID-19 case

The number of COVID-19 patients in Madhya Pradesh reached 27 after a man tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, a state health official said.

He said the sample that returned positive was one of 14 sent for testing to AIIMS in Bhopal.

The latest patient's details were being gathered, he added.

Of the 27 who tested positive to the novel coronavirus in the state, two have died, officials said.

Indore leads with 12 COVID-19 patients, followed by six from Jabalpur, three from Bhopal, two each from Shivpuri and Ujjain, and one each in Gwalior and Khandwa.