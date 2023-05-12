Manipur: 10 Kuki MLAs including 4 from BJP demand 'separate administration' for tribe

Even as the situation in Manipur remained tense, 10 MLAs including four from the ruling BJP on Friday demanded a "separate administration" for the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi dominated areas in the state.

In a joint statement, the MLAs alleged that the violence was perpetrated by the majority Meitei community and was "tacitly supported" by the BJP government in the state.

"Our people can no longer exist in Manipur as the hatred against our tribal community reached such a height that MLAs, ministers, pastors, police and civil officers, women and even children were not spared, not to mention the destruction of places of worship, homes and properties. To live amidst the Meitei again is as good as death for our people," said a statement signed by the 10 MLAs.

The MLAs urged the Centre to provide a "separate administration" under Indian Constitution for the Kuki dominated areas and allow them to live peacefully as neighbors. They, however, did not spell out whether they wanted a separate state for the Kukis.

The MLAs charged that the BJP government in the state miserably failed to protect the minority Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi community, who lives in the hill districts.

The MLAs who signed the joined statement are: Haokholet Kipgen (Independent), Ngursanglur Sanate (JD-U), Kimneo Haokip Hangshing (Kuki People's Alliance), Letpao Haokip (BJP), LM Khaute (JD-U), Letzamang Haokip (BJP), Chinlunthang (KPA), Paolienial Haokip (KPA), Nemcha Kipgen (BJP) and Vungjagin Valte (BJP).

Valte, a BJP MLA from Thanlon constituency, was critically injured after he was attacked allegedly by a Meitei mob on May 4, when he was returning from Chief Minister N Biren Singh's office. The clashes between the Meiteis and the Kukis started on May 3 following a "solidarity march" opposing a move to offer Scheduled Tribe status to the Meiteis, who constitute about 53 per cent of Manipur's population.

More than 60 people died, over 200 others injured and over 35,000 people displaced, both in the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley and the Kuki-dominated hills since May 3. Both Meiteis and Kukis have blamed each other for the violence.

The MLAs said that the violence against the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi hill tribals has already "partitioned" the state and effected a total separation from Manipur. "Therefore, as elected representatives of our people, we today represent the sentiments of our people and endorse their political aspiration of separation from the state of Manipur. We have also decided to hold a political consultation with our people at the earliest regarding further steps to be taken by us as a people," said the statement.

Political fallout

In the Assembly elections held last year, BJP had won 32 out of 60 seats and retained power for the second term. But the N. Biren Singh government may be in trouble if the 10 MLAs quit in support of their demand. A BJP leader in Manipur, however, said talks were underway with the angry Kuki MLAs in order to convince them to be in the government. At least four BJP MLAs had resigned from their posts in the government last month and visited New Delhi expressing their displeasure with the BJP high command over Biren Singh's style of functioning. BJP's in-charge of the Northeast, Sambit Patra rushed to Imphal and met all the MLAs, Singh and other party leaders.

The development comes a day after the Opposition Congress demanded the President's Rule in Manipur alleging the BJP government's failure to maintain law and order in the state.