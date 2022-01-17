Manipur Cong vice-president quits post ahead of polls

Manipur Congress vice-president quits post ahead of Assembly polls

Another vice-president of the Congress' state unit, Chaltonlien Amo, switched over to the ruling BJP on January 9

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • Jan 17 2022, 00:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2022, 00:42 ist
Of the 28 leaders of the party who were elected to the 60-member assembly in the last election, 16 have left the party. Credit: Getty Images

Manipur Congress vice-president Kh Ratankumar Singh on Sunday resigned from the party post ahead of the assembly election, a senior leader of the party said.

According to the resignation letter, he quit the post but did not resign from the primary membership of the party, said the leader who does not want to be quoted.

Another vice-president of the Congress' state unit, Chaltonlien Amo, switched over to the ruling BJP on January 9.

Kh Ratankumar Singh, a former education minister, unsuccessfully contested the assembly election in 2017 from the Mayang Imphal constituency.

Of the 28 leaders of the party who were elected to the 60-member assembly in the last election, 16 have left the party.

Assembly polls will be held in the state in two phases on February 27 and March 3. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Manipur
Congress
India News
Indian Politics
Manipur Assembly Elections
Manipur Assembly Polls 2022
Manipur Polls
Manipur Assembly Elections 2022
Assembly Elections 2022

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA citizen scientist spots Jupiter-like planet

NASA citizen scientist spots Jupiter-like planet

This family worships Akhilesh Yadav as Vishnu's avatar

This family worships Akhilesh Yadav as Vishnu's avatar

'You are limitless': Anushka pens note for Virat Kohli

'You are limitless': Anushka pens note for Virat Kohli

How wandering bodies in space ended up on their own

How wandering bodies in space ended up on their own

 