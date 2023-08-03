Chhattisgarh: Mentally unsound man kills wife, 3 kids

Mentally unsound man kills wife, three daughters in Chhattisgarh

The man lived with mental health problems and had been undergoing treatment for the last 10 years.

PTI
PTI, Janjgir,
  • Aug 03 2023, 16:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 16:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man with mental health issues allegedly killed his wife and three daughters with a hoe, an agricultural tool, in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, the police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on the night of July 31 at Devri village under Pantora police post but it came to light on Wednesday following which the suspect, identified as Deshraj Kashyap, was arrested, Janjgir-Champa Superintendent of Police Vijay Agrawal said.

The deceased were identified as Mongra Bai (40) and Puja, alias Kalyani (16), Bhagya Lakshmi (10) and Yachna (6), he said.

As per preliminary information, Kashyap lived with mental health problems and had been undergoing treatment for the last 10 years, he said.

Kashyap returned home on July 31 after visiting a doctor in neighbouring Bilaspur district. The same night, he allegedly killed his wife and three daughters with a hoe and left the house after locking the gate from outside, he said.

Suspecting something was fishy as no one from the family was seen in the house for two days, the village head informed the police on Wednesday. The police found four bodies in the house and shifted them for post-mortem, he said.

The exact reason for the murders is yet to be ascertained, said the official, adding a case has been registered against Kashyap.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Chhattisgarh
India News
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Barbie' stirs row in Japan ahead of nuclear memorials

'Barbie' stirs row in Japan ahead of nuclear memorials

Serbian coal miners uncover ancient Roman ship

Serbian coal miners uncover ancient Roman ship

McDonald's opens airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

McDonald's opens airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

Ayodhya roof-top cafes to give great Ram temple view

Ayodhya roof-top cafes to give great Ram temple view

Messi volleys Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16

Messi volleys Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16

Na Dho Mahanor named 'sitafal' variety after Mangeshkar

Na Dho Mahanor named 'sitafal' variety after Mangeshkar

Seema Haider to play RAW agent in Bollywood debut?

Seema Haider to play RAW agent in Bollywood debut?

Typhoon Khanun snaps power to 1.66 lakh homes in Japan

Typhoon Khanun snaps power to 1.66 lakh homes in Japan

Muslims in J&K work to make Amarnath Yatra successful

Muslims in J&K work to make Amarnath Yatra successful

Bear or human? China zoo clarifies after viral video

Bear or human? China zoo clarifies after viral video

 