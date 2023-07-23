Minor boy hangs self after mother takes away phone in Bihar's Supaul

A 15-year-old minor boy hanged himself only after her mother refused to give him his mobile phone on Saturday, police said.

The deceased, Vijay Kumar, a native of Lagunia ward number-14 under the Triveniganj police station in Bihar's Supaul district, was angry over his mother as she had snatched the mobile phone on Friday.

The mother of the deceased is a farmer and had went to an agricultural field for work.

The locals said that Vijay was habitual of surfing mobile phones and did not stay without one for a minute.

As he was busy with mobile phone all the time, his mother snatched it and went to the agricultural field.

Vijay was alone in the house while his two younger brothers, Dharmendra Kumar (8) and Jitendra Kumar (6), were playing outside the house.

When the younger brothers suspected that Vijay had taken the extreme step, they ran towards the agricultural field and informed their mother. Till that time, his lifeless body was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

Following the incident, local police reached the spot and recovered the body.

Deceased's father Saini Mukhiya is a daily wage labourer and went to Punjab one-and-a-half months ago for a job.