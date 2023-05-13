‘Missile Park’ with BrahMos, Pritvhi, the ‘Missile Man’ opens for public in Kolkata

‘Missile Park’ opens for public in Kolkata

The park has life-size models of six significant Indian missiles. Credit: Science City, Kolkata

For enthusiasts keen on learning about India’s missiles – BrahMos, Prithvi, Mission Shakti, Akash, Astra and Nag – and the missile development programme, the Science City in Kolkata has come up with an interesting project, a ‘Missile Park’.

Developed jointly by Centre for Millimeter-wave Semiconductor Devices and Systems  (CMSDS), Kolkata, a unit of DRDO, and Science City, Kolkata, a unit of the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), the Missile Park was opened to the public on National Technology Day, observed on Thursday.

The park has life-size models of six significant Indian missiles – BrahMos, Prithvi, Mission Shakti, Akash, Astra and Nag. Besides, a statue of India’s Missile Man and President, APJ Abdul Kalam, is also an attraction of the Missile Park. 

Also Read: Indian Navy successfully test-fires BrahMos missile

Kalam played a pivotal role in the national missile development programme during the nascent years. For the visitors who halt in front of Kalam’s statue, an audio commentary starts  automatically, offering insights into the missile programme.

“What the people usually see on their TV sets on the occasion of (the) Republic Day parade, can now be seen live during their visit to Science City. We have set up a Missile Park with life-size replicas of missiles to enthuse the visitors about the great strides India has made in the field of missile technology,” Anurag Kumar, director, Science City, Kolkata, said. 

The Missile Park is expected to encourage more young people to opt for science and technology as a career. There’s no separate fee for the park, a part of Science City that’s accessed by visitors with an entry ticket.

“India’s Missile development programme started in the 1960s through Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Later, the ‘Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme’ (IGMDP) commenced under the leadership of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam at DRDL, Hyderabad in 1983 gave a boost to the missile programme,” a press note shared by Science City states. 

“Surface-to-surface strategic missiles Prithvi and Agni, surface-to-air missile Akash and anti-tank guided missile Nag were developed under this programme. The development of BrahMos, the Supersonic Cruise Missile and Mission Shakti, the anti-satellite weapon, has made India a world leader in missile technology,” the note added.

“The development of missiles involves sophistication and it is a matter of pride that India has developed the technology required for the propulsion, navigation control, guidance, avionics and advanced materials for the missiles indigenously. India’s fleet contains missiles of every type and is thus ready to face any external threat,” said Madhumita Chakravarti, director, CMSDS.

