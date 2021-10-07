Mizoram assembly speaker Lalrinliana Sailo tests positive for Covid-19

Mizoram assembly speaker Lalrinliana Sailo has tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Thursday.

The 62-year-old Mizo National Front (MNF) leader's wife T Lalthangpuii and son also caught the infection, they said.

The speaker and his son are asymptomatic, while his wife has developed symptoms of Covid-19. They have isolated themselves in their residence, the officials said.

With Sailo, at least seven Mizoram legislators, including three ministers, have been infected with Covid-19 so far. Five of them have already recovered.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister K Lalrinliana (61), who had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 27, is currently undergoing treatment at Zoram Medical College near Aizawl, they said.

Meanwhile, a four-member central team, which was scheduled to visit Champhai district along the India-Myanmar border during the day, has deferred its visit by one day, the official spokesperson on Covid-19, Dr Pachuau Lalmalsawma, said.

Thousands of refugees from neighbouring Myanmar are currently staying in Champhai.

Led by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) consultant-epidemiologist Dr Vinita Gupta, the team arrived in Aizawl on Tuesday to assess the spike in Covid-19 cases in Mizoram.

The Covid-19 caseload of the tiny northeastern state, which has a population of 10.91 lakh as per the 2011 Census, has already breached the 1 lakh-mark. It currently has over 16,000 active cases.

The central team had on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with the chief medical officers of all the 11 districts to review the coronavirus situation.

Pachuau said the team will inspect Covid care facilities and visit the offices of the chief medical officers of Aizawl East and West during the day.