Mizoram govt, Assam Rifles tussle over 'entry protocol' amid Covid-19

Mizoram government officials on Wednesday allegedly denied entry to a team of Assam Rifles personnel citing protocols issued by the state government to contain Covid-19. The paramilitary force termed it as a violation of MHA guidelines allowing unhindered movement of troops for security reasons.

The Mizoram Home Department, on the other hand, said that a team of 15 Assam Rifles personnel under its Sector 23 stationed at Aizawl refused to comply with the entry and medical-screening protocols at Vairengte in Kolasib district, a border entry point, and forced their entry into the state at around 3.30 pm. A team of 25 other personnel were also rushed from Aizawl to Vairengte to "intimidate" the officials and four of them allegedly surrounded the officer-in-charge of the local police station, who tried to explain the protocols to them.

"It is unfortunate that the rogue behaviour by the Assam Rifles personnel took place when the state is struggling to control the high rate of Covid-19 positive cases and to prevent the community-level spread of the virus. The state government is extremely cautious about the entry of residents and non-residents. Moreover, statistics show Assam Rifles is the second highest contributor of Covid-19 positive cases among those from military and paramilitary forces stationed in the state," Secretary of Mizoram Home Department, Zaihmingthanga said in a letter to Brigadier Vinod S, the DIG of Sector 23, Assam Rifles posted at Aizawl.

A statement issued by Assam Rifles said the denial of entry had serious implication for the national security and was not acceptable as the people of Mizoram fear crossing over of Myanmarese nationals on the Indian side and spread of Covid-19 in Mizoram.

The Mizoram government's letter further alleged that Assam Rifles was not heeding to the state government's advisories, regulations and repeated appeals to curtail avoidable inter-state movement of troops. "This act of willful disregard of the protocols issued by the state government on your part and the men under your command has seriously compromised the safety of the people of Mizoram and negated the state government's efforts to control the spread of Covid-19. You are therefore advised not to repeat the act in future," the letter further said.

But Assam Rifles said that it has not caused any community spread in the state and has been managing its Covid-19 patients at its own quarantine centre at Zokhawsang and also not caused any burden/dependency on the state government.

The state government has been approached numerous times and requested to pass suitable instructions at Vairangte entry gate and all other entry points to allow the movement of armed forces unobstructed as allowed by the MHA, said the statement.

Covid-19 positive cases in Mizoram reached 873 on Wednesday of which 489 are still active. Two persons have died so far due to the virus.

