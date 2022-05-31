Mizoram's African Swine Fever outbreak a state disaster

Mizoram govt to declare outbreak of African Swine Fever as state disaster

It said that at least 3,890 pigs have died and 3,264 culled due to ASF since February this year

PTI
PTI, Aizawl,
  • May 31 2022, 21:21 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 21:21 ist

The Mizoram government would soon declare the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF), which has killed more than 37,000 pigs, as 'state disaster,' a minister said on Tuesday.

State Animal Husbandry and Veterinary minister Dr K Beichhua told PTI that Chief Minister Zoramthanga has already given his consent to declare the outbreak as a state disaster.

A notification declaring the outbreak of ASF would soon be published, he said.

As per the data released by the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department on May 25, more than 37,000 pigs have died due to ASF since March last year, causing huge monetary losses.

At least 14,174 pigs have also been culled during the same period to prevent the outbreak from further spreading, the data said.

It said that at least 3,890 pigs have died and 3,264 culled due to ASF since February this year.

Beichhua said that the state government has already received funds to compensate farmers for their culled pigs.

The ASF has affected over 50 villages or localities in seven districts of Mizoram.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Mizoram
swine fever

What's Brewing

Doomscrolling: Tharoor tweets 'word of the era'

Doomscrolling: Tharoor tweets 'word of the era'

RIP Sidhu Moosewala: Family, fans bid tearful farewell

RIP Sidhu Moosewala: Family, fans bid tearful farewell

Mamata taunts TMC worker for his big 'Madhya Pradesh'

Mamata taunts TMC worker for his big 'Madhya Pradesh'

Meet the star cast of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Meet the star cast of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Revisiting the Jaffna Public Library

Revisiting the Jaffna Public Library

Djokovic, Nadal clash in French Open blockbuster

Djokovic, Nadal clash in French Open blockbuster

 