Mizoram observes Janata Curfew along with rest of India

Along with rest of the country, Mizoram on Sunday observed a 14- hour nationwide Janta Curfew, a call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Mizoram government also on Saturday night ordered a week-long partial lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Janata Curfew, which coincided with the partial lockdown on Sunday, was total as people across the state stayed indoors, police said.

Only a few officials, policemen and media persons were on duty, they said.

All streets in the cities and towns across the state wore a deserted look as vehicle stayed off the road and churches suspended their Sunday services, a police officer said.

All shops remained closed since 7 am.

Officials of local bodies across the state also asked people to support Janata Curfew by staying at home, the police officer said.

The partial lockdown was also imposed in the state from Sunday.

The state government on Saturday night advised people not to venture outside except those on medical duty, essential service, media and persons dealing in essential commodities. All business shops, shopping malls and markets barring pharmacies and those selling essential commodities will remain closed, the government order said.

The government also sealed all international and interstate borders except for those transporting essential commodities. All public transport and private vehicles, including two-wheelers, were told not to ply during the week-long partial lockdown.

However, ambulance, fire and emergency services, vehicles used for law and order duty, medical duty, and vehicles for journalists were exempted from the ban.

The order said that the partial lockdown may be extended as per the necessity of the situation. Meanwhile, GoAir has suspended its operation following the partial lockdown in the state till further notice. Officials said that other airlines are yet to intimate about suspending flights.

In his address to the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the people to observe a 14-hour Janata Curfew on Sunday between 7 am and 9 pm to fight the rapidly-spreading coronavirus.