Mizoram seeks Centre's aid to take care of Myanmar nationals taking shelter

Weeks after rejecting the Centre's directive to deport the Myanmarese nationals who had taken shelter in Mizoram following the coup in February, Chief Minister Zoramthanga has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aid to tackle the "humanitarian crisis" of the refugees.

During a meeting with Modi on July 16 with Chief Ministers of Northeastern states to talk about the Covid-19 situation, Zoramthanga said the influx of the coup-hit Myanmar nationals amid the second wave of the pandemic has strained the state's financial condition.

"After the military junta overthrew the democratically-elected government of Myanmar, thousands of Mizos who lived in that country crossed over and sought refuge and shelter in Mizoram. Mizos across the border in Myanmar are our brethren with whom we share close cultural and family ties, with many having close family connections. Hence, it was not possible for Mizoram to refuse shelter to our own brethren who fled Myanmar fearing for their lives. Soon after this, the second wave of the pandemic manifested and Mizoram not only had to fight the pandemic with its limited resources but also had to look after the refugees from Myanmar and provide them food, shelter and medicines. This has strained the financial resources of the state," the CM told Modi in the meeting.

More than 10,000 Myanmar nationals including 20 MPs and a Chief Minister has been provided shelter in different places in Mizoram, mostly in districts sharing borders with Myanmar.

The Centre had in March asked the Northeastern states to prevent possible infiltration from the coup-hit country and take steps for deportation of those who had taken shelter. But the CM said Mizoram can not turn "a blind eye to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in their backyard".

Zoramthanga also sought the PM's assistance to tackle the swine fever incidents which led to the death of thousands of pigs causing a huge loss to livestock farmers in the state.