More than 30 BJP workers killed in TMC attacks: Dilip Ghosh

Alleging that BJP activists were constantly being targeted by TMC men since the declaration of assembly poll results, party state unit president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said over 30 saffron brigade workers were killed in the past one-and-half months.

Ghosh, during a press meet, said his party workers were being discriminated against, with many denied benefits doled out by the government for cyclone-hit victims.

"At least 30-32 of our workers have been killed in the past one-and-a-half months, but Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee never held any discussion on this issue. The administration doesn't seem to be bothered about the violent attacks on TMC's political opponents," he said.

Asked about Banerjee's criticism of BJP leaders, who had apparently sought a separate union territory for the people of north Bengal, Ghosh said she was making "false statements" to divert attention from the pressing issues.

"The chief minister is making false and baseless statements to mislead people and divert attention from her misdeeds," the BJP leader claimed.

He also stated that his party is certain that there would not be another MLA defection to the TMC camp, now that Mukul Roy has left the camp.

Roy, being a senior politician, should immediately step down as MLA as he won the Krishnanagar Uttar seat on a BJP ticket. He should set a moral example," Ghosh insisted.

In a dig at those airing their grievances on the BJP's state of affairs on social media, he said, "Let the ones sitting at home keep themselves busy in tweets and counter tweets. Those working outside, in the field, don't have time."

Making light of former city mayor Sovan Chatterjee's visit to senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee's residence, which further raised speculation over his next political move, Ghosh, earlier in the day, had said he "wasn't bothered about individuals who joined his party when the situation was favourable and left thereafter".

He asserted that "old and loyal leaders are still with the party", without naming anyone.

The former mayor, who had joined the BJP in 2019, left the saffron party ahead of the assembly polls this year, and had since not taken part in active politics.

Chatterjee had on Monday evening paid a courtesy visit to the residence of the state minister to extend condolences following his mother's demise.

He was accompanied by friend Baisakhi Banerjee.

"It was a courtesy visit. I would not want to discuss politics with someone whose mother has just expired," the ex-mayor had told reporters.

