MoS V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal

Minister of State for External Affairs claimed that his convoy was attacked by "TMC goons" in West Midnapore and said he was cutting his trip short. He said that his car's windows were broken and personal staff were attacked.
TMC goons attacked my convoy in West Midnapore, broken windows, attacked personal staff. Cutting short my trip. #BengalBurning @BJP4Bengal @BJP4India @narendramodi @JPNadda @AmitShah @DilipGhoshBJP @RahulSinhaBJP pic.twitter.com/b0HKhhx0L1
— V Muraleedharan (@VMBJP) May 6, 2021
"We could not visit the house of @BJP4Bengal Karyakarta, Biswajit Mahesh, who was killed in the post-poll violence at his village Markundachak," he tweeted.
We could not visit the house of @BJP4Bengal Karyakarta, Biswajit Mahesh, who was killed in the post-poll violence at his village Markundachak.
Police advised us not to go after the attack on my convoy at Paanchkuri.
— V Muraleedharan (@VMBJP) May 6, 2021
