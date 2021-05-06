MoS V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal

MoS V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal

Muraleedharan was in Bengal to visit the house of a BJP supported who allegedly died in the post-poll violence

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 06 2021, 14:50 ist
  • updated: May 06 2021, 15:30 ist
BJP Minister V Muraleedharan. Credit: PTI Photo

Minister of State for External Affairs claimed that his convoy was attacked by "TMC goons" in West Midnapore and said he was cutting his trip short. He said that his car's windows were broken and personal staff were attacked.

"We could not visit the house of @BJP4Bengal  Karyakarta, Biswajit Mahesh, who was killed in the post-poll violence at his village Markundachak," he tweeted.

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BJP
West Bengal
TMC
V Muraleedharan

Related videos

What's Brewing

Can Covid-19 vaccines affect your period?

Can Covid-19 vaccines affect your period?

Japan town builds giant squid statue with Covid grant

Japan town builds giant squid statue with Covid grant

Two Pandemics: Doctors find that Covid spurs diabetes

Two Pandemics: Doctors find that Covid spurs diabetes

'Arena of men': The Kosovo women taking on patriarchy

'Arena of men': The Kosovo women taking on patriarchy

Mangaluru autos offer free rides to Covid-19 patients

Mangaluru autos offer free rides to Covid-19 patients

 