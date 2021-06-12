Mukul Roy was a Trojan Horse in BJP: Former Bengal BJP chief Tathagata Roy

A day after BJP’s national vice president Mukul Roy returned to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), former West Bengal BJP president Tathagata Roy said that he was a “ Trojan Horse” who leaked information to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Taking to twitter, Tathagta alleged that by joining the BJP, Mukul gained access to the party’s national leadership and befriended those in the State BJP who are gullible. He also said that Mukul gained information about internal matter of the BJP and passed them to Mamata.

“Clearly Mukul Roy was a Trojan Horse. After having been welcomed into the BJP,gained access to its all-India leaders and hobnobbed with state BJP’s gullible and ??? leaders and learnt all about the party and its innermost detail, he went back and leaked everything to Mamata,” tweeted Tathagata.

Tathagata, a former Governor of Meghalaya and Tripura wondered whether Mukul had left back any Trojan Horses in the BJP.

“But what’s done is done. Now the big question is,did Mukul leave back Trojan Horses within this Trojan Horse?BTW I used to wonder why Mukul always avoided meeting me. Now it all figures,” he wrote.

"leaked everything to Mamata. But what's done is done. Now the big question is,did Mukul leave back Trojan Horses within this Trojan Horse? BTW I used to wonder why Mukul always avoided meeting me. Now it all figures. — Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) June 12, 2021



Meanwhile,the State BJP leadership claimed that Mukul called several BJP MLAs with whom he is familiar with. “ We are aware of Mukul’s call to MLAs. Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari will decide the next course of action over this,” said the Chief Whip of the BJP’s Legislative Party Manoj Tigga.

However, he did not divulge any further details over Mukul’s alleged phone calls to BJP MLAs.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that Mukul has several acquaintances and can call them.

“I am not concerned about who is coming and going. BJP does not depend on Ayaa Ram Gaya Rams. There was a BJP storm in Bengal in which a lot of dust gathered on the deity’s head. Now its time for it to go down the drain,” said Ghosh.