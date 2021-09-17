NABARD chairman calls on Odisha Chief Minister

NABARD chairman calls on Odisha Chief Minister

Patnaik highlighted massive efforts of the state government to reduce poverty and ensure rapid infrastructure development in rural sector

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Sep 17 2021, 01:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 01:04 ist
NABARD Chairman G R Chintala meets Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Credit: Twitter/@Naveen_Odisha

NABARD Chairman G R Chintala Thursday met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and discussed issues for strengthening rural infrastructure in the state.

During the discussion, Patnaik highlighted massive efforts of the state government to reduce poverty and ensure rapid infrastructure development in rural sector, a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Keeping the recurring natural disasters in view, the chief minister emphasized the role of low cost credit support from NABARD through RIDF (Rural Infrastructure Development Fund) and LTIF (Long Term Irrigation Fund) for building disaster resilient rural infrastructure.

He also lauded the newly launched scheme Rural Infrastructure Assistance to States (RIAS). Patnaik hoped that the scheme will increase project based financing for various projects like roads, bridges and in-stream storage structure.

The chief minister asked NABARD to enhance the RIDF assistance to the state.

Chintala appreciated the initiatives of the state to strengthen infrastructure and various livelihood programmes in farm and non-farm sectors, it said.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Naveen Patnaik
Odisha
NABARD

Related videos

What's Brewing

Noida residents can now register their pets on an app

Noida residents can now register their pets on an app

The evolution of canine teeth of carnivorous mammals

The evolution of canine teeth of carnivorous mammals

How B'desh's trans entrepreneurs make workplaces safe

How B'desh's trans entrepreneurs make workplaces safe

With Covid vaccine mandates, religious exemptions grow

With Covid vaccine mandates, religious exemptions grow

Ola sells scooters worth Rs 600 crore in 24 hours 

Ola sells scooters worth Rs 600 crore in 24 hours 

SpaceX's first all-civilian crew launched to orbit

SpaceX's first all-civilian crew launched to orbit

This Ladakh engineer brings cosmos down to the Earth

This Ladakh engineer brings cosmos down to the Earth

What do red socks have to do with Germany's election?

What do red socks have to do with Germany's election?

 