NABARD chairman calls on Odisha Chief Minister

NABARD Chairman G R Chintala Thursday met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and discussed issues for strengthening rural infrastructure in the state.
During the discussion, Patnaik highlighted massive efforts of the state government to reduce poverty and ensure rapid infrastructure development in rural sector, a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said.
Keeping the recurring natural disasters in view, the chief minister emphasized the role of low cost credit support from NABARD through RIDF (Rural Infrastructure Development Fund) and LTIF (Long Term Irrigation Fund) for building disaster resilient rural infrastructure.
He also lauded the newly launched scheme Rural Infrastructure Assistance to States (RIAS). Patnaik hoped that the scheme will increase project based financing for various projects like roads, bridges and in-stream storage structure.
The chief minister asked NABARD to enhance the RIDF assistance to the state.
Chintala appreciated the initiatives of the state to strengthen infrastructure and various livelihood programmes in farm and non-farm sectors, it said.
Check out latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Noida residents can now register their pets on an app
The evolution of canine teeth of carnivorous mammals
How B'desh's trans entrepreneurs make workplaces safe
With Covid vaccine mandates, religious exemptions grow
Ola sells scooters worth Rs 600 crore in 24 hours
SpaceX's first all-civilian crew launched to orbit
This Ladakh engineer brings cosmos down to the Earth
What do red socks have to do with Germany's election?