Nagaland: 1 killed, 12 injured as bus with polling staff meets with accident

One person died while 12 others were injured, five of them critically, as a vehicle carrying polling officials and security personnel met with an accident in Wokha district of Nagaland on Sunday, an official said.
A minibus carrying polling personnel assigned to Sungro sector polling station 4 of Sanis assembly constituency skidded off the road near Thillong bridge in Wokha district, he said, adding the apparent cause of the accident was mechanical failure.
Also Read | Meghalaya, Nagaland set for Assembly polls on February 27, high turnouts expected
One of them died on the spot, while five others were critically injured, the official said.
A new team of polling personnel has been dispatched in their place.
A total of 11,575 polling personnel have left for 2,291 polling stations across the state.
