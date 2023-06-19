Patnaik to give ₹1 cr to Intercontinental Cup winners

Naveen Patnaik to give Rs 1 crore to Indian football team for Intercontinental Cup victory

India rode on skipper Sunil Chhetri's 87th international goal and Lallianzuala Chhangte's strike to beat Lebanon 2-0 in the final and lift the Intercontinental Cup.

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Jun 19 2023, 11:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 11:39 ist
Naveen Patnaik. Credit: PTI Photo

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore for the Indian men's football team for winning the Hero Intercontinental Cup here.

India rode on skipper Sunil Chhetri's 87th international goal and Lallianzuala Chhangte's strike to beat Lebanon 2-0 in the final and lift the Intercontinental Cup at the Kaling Stadium on Sunday night.

"It is a matter of great pride for our state to host this prestigious Intercontinental Cup. Congratulations to India on their victory in the face of stiff competition. It is our intention to hold many more football events in Odisha and support the growth of the sport in Odisha and India," Patnaik said during the closing ceremony.

Also Read | Sunil Chhetri scores as India beat Lebanon 2-0 to win the Intercontinental Cup

All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey thanked the Odisha government for successfully hosting the tournament.

"We couldn't have had a better venue and ending to the Hero Intercontinental Cup. I thank Odisha government for extending all support and hospitality to the participating teams and for hosting a spectacular tournament," he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Naveen Patnaik
Odisha
India News
Sports News
Football
Intercontinental Cup

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ancient Amazon charcoal, carbon market's next big thing

Ancient Amazon charcoal, carbon market's next big thing

North India endures a heat wave, and a wave of deaths

North India endures a heat wave, and a wave of deaths

Bengaluru college demands 2.1% of students' salary

Bengaluru college demands 2.1% of students' salary

Jallikattu and animal rights

Jallikattu and animal rights

Indian researchers in Arctic, Antarctic to do yoga

Indian researchers in Arctic, Antarctic to do yoga

 