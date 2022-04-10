NIA raids in Assam over Al-Qaeda-linked module case

NIA conducts searches in Assam in case linked to Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent module

  • Apr 10 2022, 20:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2022, 20:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The NIA on Sunday conducted searches at 11 locations in Barpeta and Bongaigaon districts of Assam in a case linked to a module of the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Sub-Continent which was being led by a Bangladeshi national in India.

The case pertains to an active module of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), affiliated to the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Sub-Continent (AQIS) terrorist organisation, operating in Barpeta which was being led by Saiful Islam of Bangladesh, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

Saiful had entered India illegally and was working as an Arabic teacher at the Dhakaliapara Masjid, the spokesperson said.

He was actively motivating impressionable youths to join jihadi outfits and work in "ansars" (sleeper cells) for carrying out subversive activities and for establishment of a base for the AQIS in eastern India, the NIA official said.

During searches at the premises of the accused, incriminating documents and other materials have been seized, the spokesperson said, adding that further investigation in the case was underway. 

India News
Assam
Al-Qaeda
NIA

